menu
Business News 15.9.2016 07:19 am

SA drops 63 places to rank 105th in economic freedom

Citizen reporter
President Jacob Zuma. Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lerato Maduna

President Jacob Zuma. Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lerato Maduna

Data measured economic freedom by levels of personal choice, ability to enter markets and rule of law, among others.

South Africa has been ranked 105th out of 159 countries in terms of its economic freedom, slipping from the 93rd spot last year.

This was according to the Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) 2016 Annual Report, released yesterday by the Free Market Fund (FMF) in conjunction with Canada’s Fraser Institute.

The 2016 report was based on data from 2014 – the most recent year of available comparable data – and measured economic freedom by levels of personal choice, ability to enter markets, security of privately owned property and rule of law.

READ MORE: Can South Africa avoid a downgrade in December?

To reach its conclusion, the study analysed the policies and institutions of 159 countries. “South Africa has steadily lost ground on the EFW rankings,” FMF director Temba Nolutshungu said.

“It is tragic that a country ranked 42nd in 2000, just outside the top 25% countries in the world, has fallen 63 places in the rankings in 15 years, to a point where it now ranks in the bottom 35%.

“Government policy must start taking the country toward economic freedom, high growth, a high demand for labour, prosperity and justice for all.”

Hong Kong again topped the index, followed by Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland, Canada, Georgia, Ireland, Mauritius, and United Arab Emirates. Australia and the UK tied for 10th.

“Democracy is the best safeguard of freedom,” said Fred McMahon, the Dr Michael A Walker research chair in economic freedom with the Fraser Institute.

“Economic freedom leads to prosperity and a higher quality of life, while the lowest-ranked countries are burdened by oppressive regimes that limit the freedom and opportunity of their citizens.”

Related Stories
Economic freedom fight error 17.2.2016
EFF seeks funding abroad – analyst 24.11.2015
EFF’s currency is trading in threats 28.10.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.