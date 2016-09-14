Chiefs fail to win as pressure pile on Komphela

Despite the point earned, Chiefs remain firmly in the spotlight, especially in terms of how long under-fire coach Steve Komphela can hold on to his job.

Chiefs had the first chance of the match when William Twala unleashed a shot from range, but his effort flew narrowly wide of goal. Despite the Soweto side’s attacking impetus, it was Stars who took the lead when Robert N’Gambi’s thunderous shot screamed into the back of the net.

Amakhosi then came out desperately searching for an equaliser, but Willard Katsande fired a shot over the bar and, soon after, Twala was foiled by a great tackle on his way goalwards.

Chiefs came out firing early on in the second half, with Twala again sniffing out an opportunity, but again he shot wide. Stars, with the one-goal advantage, were happy to sit back and defend their lead and looked to hit Chiefs on the counter.

On the other hand, the under-pressure Soweto team were in all-out attack mode, desperate to level things. Katsande had a chance from a corner but steered his header wide of goal.

To aid their offensive work, Chiefs brought on Bernard Parker in place of Edward Manqele. Another attacking substitution followed, with defensive midfielder Lucky Baloyi sacrificed to bring on new Zimbabwean forward Mitchell Katsvairo.

It nearly paid off for Chiefs, with Katsvairo getting an opportunity soon after coming on, but his header was saved by Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela.

With all the pressure Chiefs were exerting on Stars, something had to give and it eventually did when Hendrick Ekstein scored to level the score at 1-1. Minutes later, Katsvairo had another chance, but his shot flew wide.