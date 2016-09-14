menu
Local News 14.9.2016 10:41 pm

Free State derby ends in goalless draw

ANA
Kabelo Mahlasela of Bloemfontein Celtic and Charles Kampi of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars on 14 September 2016 at Goble Park, Bethlehem ©Frikkie Kapp /BackpagePix

Free State Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic remained winless in 2016/17 after their Free State derby stalemate at Goble Park on Wednesday.

It was a largely uninspiring encounter with the two sides at least taking consolation from their first point of the season.

Siwelele created the first goalscoring opportunity of the game as early as the 10th minute. Fiston Abdoul Razak linked up with Musa Nyatama and the former had a right foot shot well saved by Thela Ngobeni

Midway through the half Celtic again almost took the lead. A set piece from Kabelo Mahlasela was met by a strong header from Alfred Ndengane, but Ngobeni did well to turn it away for a corner.

Ea Lla Koto’s first opportunity of the game came after the half hour mark when a well-worked move between Nhlanhla Vilikazi and Armind Ella resulted in a chance for Charles Kampi to take aim, but he struck his shot straight at Patrick Tignyemb.‎

Serame Letsoaka’s team came out strong again in the second half as they searched for the lead.

Nyatama proved to be a thorn in the Stars defence as he found space in the box through a Razak pass that was scuffed wide.

In the 70th minute, Denis Lavagne’s team threatened to steal all three points when striker Hamis Kizza found himself in space in the danger zone, but he missed his chance when he was found by a good through ball from Ella.

That proved the last opportunity as the game ended 0-0.

