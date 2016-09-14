Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

Arrows took a 1-0 lead into the break after Vuyani Ntanga had scored the opener in the 40th minute. Wayde Jooste then scored the second goal in second-half stoppage time to hand Arrows their first win of the new campaign.

Arrows were awarded a free-kick in a promising position in the fifth minute after Mpho Matsi took out Andile Fikizolo. Lehlohonolo Nonyane crossed the ball into the danger area for the home side, but the visitors’ defender Vincent Kobola managed to clear the ball to safety.

City had a free-kick of their own in the 11th minute after Danny Phiri brought down Lebogang Manyama just outside the penalty area. Manyama found Matsi with a dangerous ball into the penalty area, but the midfielder headed wide of the target.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances from open play. Phiri had the first real chance from an attacking move in the 22nd minute, but Nkanyiso Mngwengwe blocked his effort on the line. Manyama then tried his luck for City in the 37th minute, but this time, it was Phiri who would come up with the block.

Arrows took the lead five minutes from the break. Lehlohonolo Nonyane put in an inviting ball into the City area, before Ntanga poked the ball home with his right foot.

The start of the second half was a cagey affair, with both teams struggling for rhythm on attack. But the match came to life in the last quarter, as City tried to push for an equaliser.

A Kobola strike was cleared off the line by Nonyane in the 69th minute, while substitute Judas Moseamedi’s effort was also intercepted by Arrows’ Limbikani Mzava. City midfielder Matthew Sim then watched on as Arrows goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva parried his effort away in the 80th minute.

Arrows, though, created chances of their own in the last 10 minutes, and eventually got their second goal to wrap up the three points. After Magubane missed two chances in the 81st and 87th minute, Jooste made the game safe when he latched on to a long ball by Mbaeva to score past Walters.