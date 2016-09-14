SuperSport forced to settle for a draw with Chippa

Stuart Baxter’s side enjoyed the lion’s share of the scoring chances on the night, but the likes of Jeremy Brockie and Kingston Nkhatha could not make it count in front of goal.

SuperSport were on top throughout the first half against a Chippa side that seemed somewhat flat in attack, visiting coach Dan Malesela going as far as to make two changes before half time – replacing David Zulu and Buyani Sali with Menzi Masuku and Lerato Manzini in the 38th minute.

Matsatsantsa, with Thuso Phala at the forefront, were looking far more purposeful than their opponents. However, thanks to some committed defending, the Chippa goal never came under much threat.

Phala and Brockie both had shots blocked, while Michael Morton had to resort to shooting from range in the 25th minute in what resulted in the only real save Daniel Akpeyi had to make in the first half.

The Pretoria side continued to dominate the match after the restart and should have gone ahead on 48 minutes when Phala played in Nkhatha with a brilliant pass, but the former Chiefs striker lacked the composure to beat Akpeyi, who made a good save.

More opportunities followed as Brockie shot wide and then had a header scrambled off the Chilli Boys’ line.

Chippa also had a chance through Diamond Thopola, but his storming run ended in a well-struck, but off-target save. After Andile Mbenyane sent a 75th minute shot wide for the Eastern Cape club, it was the home team who piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes.

But Mario Booysen headed wide before Brockie missed two great opportunities in the dying moments of the game.