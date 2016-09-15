menu
Local News 15.9.2016 08:30 am

Komphela unfazed by Chiefs fans’ call to resign

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars 14 September 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars 14 September 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela says the chants made by fans after Wednesday night’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Platinum Stars calling for him to resign do not faze him.

Amakhosi supporters gathered and shouted ‘Komphela must go’ as the coach left the field onto the tunnel.

“It’s normal, maybe one got used to it because it is a phrase that is used more often in South Africa. With respect, one: if you want to shoot down their comments it would come across as disrespect or lack of acknowledgment of their concerns so one needs to be careful.

“Yes we can hear it but one has to focus on the job and I am focusing on the responsibility given,” he said.

Amakhosi remain winless after two league games, having lost to Bidvest Wits in their openning game two weeks ago.

They were also unceremoniously knocked out of the MTN8 by Cape Town City, which has seen pressure mounting on Komphela.

He again reiterated that he is happy to take the pressure because he would not want it to go to his players.

“If it doesn’t come to me, who should it go to,” he said.

Related Stories
SuperSport forced to settle for a draw with Chippa 14.9.2016
Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City 14.9.2016
Free State derby ends in goalless draw 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Chiefs fail to win as pressure pile on Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs fail to win as pressure pile on Komphela

WATCH: Gyimah rages at coach Ertugral at airport
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Gyimah rages at coach Ertugral at airport

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.