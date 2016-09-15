Komphela unfazed by Chiefs fans’ call to resign

Amakhosi supporters gathered and shouted ‘Komphela must go’ as the coach left the field onto the tunnel.

“It’s normal, maybe one got used to it because it is a phrase that is used more often in South Africa. With respect, one: if you want to shoot down their comments it would come across as disrespect or lack of acknowledgment of their concerns so one needs to be careful.

“Yes we can hear it but one has to focus on the job and I am focusing on the responsibility given,” he said.

Amakhosi remain winless after two league games, having lost to Bidvest Wits in their openning game two weeks ago.

They were also unceremoniously knocked out of the MTN8 by Cape Town City, which has seen pressure mounting on Komphela.

He again reiterated that he is happy to take the pressure because he would not want it to go to his players.

“If it doesn’t come to me, who should it go to,” he said.