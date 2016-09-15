menu
UPDATE: Seven-year-old boy shot in Eersterust

Kayla van Petegem
Some houses in Eersterust are filled with bullet holes.

Some houses in Eersterust are filled with bullet holes.

Residents have been invited to a meeting on Thursday to pray for an end to the shootings.

A seven-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Eersterust on Tuesday afternoon, Rekord Moot reports.

He was playing in the back yard of his home when the stray bullet hit him around 13:00, said resident Bernice Kaye.

Eersterust house with bullet holes

Eersterust house with bullet holes

“The boy’s side was grazed by the bullet and he was only slightly injured.”

Kaye expressed alarm over the shooting.

“We no longer feel safe in our own homes,” she said.

READ MORE: Stray bullet narrowly misses woman’s head

Eersterust CPF member Henrie Godfrey said: “This has really become a worrying issue in Eersterust. This has not been the first shooting this week,” he said.

The boy’s grandmother said the family had been referred for trauma counselling.

“The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved,” said police spokesperson, Sam Shibambo.

Kaye said residents had been invited to a meeting on Thursday afternoon to pray for an end to the shootings.

“Members of the Eersterust Parents’ Association and senior police officers will also attend,” she said.

– Caxton News Service

 

