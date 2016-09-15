menu
Simba Mhere case back in Joburg court

ANA
FILE PIC -- JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 7: Top Billing Presenter Simba Mhere during an interview on June 7, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Kevin Sutherland)

The 24-year-old accused faces two charges of culpable homicide relating to the car crash that killed Mhere and his friend last year.

The driver involved in the crash that led to the death of Top Billing TV presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Preshalin Naidoo‚ 24, faces two charges of culpable homicide relating to the car crash in which Mhere and his passenger O’Bryan died. The crash, which involved three cars, occurred along William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg, on January 31‚ 2015.

On Monday, the state had made an application to introduce new evidence from the tracking device that was in Naidoo’s vehicle, as well as from his insurance company. Advocate François Roets, for the defence, had argued against the introduction of the evidence.

However on Tuesday, the magistrate ruled that the state could produce evidence from a car tracking device.

Magistrate David Mahango said the question was whether allowing the state to produce the evidence would amount to a fair trial. He ruled that there would not be any prejudice suffered by Naidoo by allowing the state to produce the evidence.

Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor said that the new evidence would be in the form of data and detailed the movement of Naidoo’s vehicle.

– African News Agency (ANA)

