menu
National 15.9.2016 08:51 am

Body of a woman found inside plastic bag

Thato Mahlangu
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The body was found wrapped inside a plastic bag by a group of residents.

The dead body of woman has been found wrapped inside a plastic bag at a new informal settlement in Block L, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria

The body was discovered by one of the residents, Koketso Kokhutja, and a group of people who wanted to occupy land on Wednesday, Rekord Centurion reported.

Kokhutja said he did not have any information on the woman, her identity or age.

“We were busy moving stones and getting rid of overgrown grass when we noticed a black plastic bag which we thought was filled with heavy rocks. But to our surprise it was a body of a woman,” said Kokhutja.

Kokhutja said they called the police who came to inspect.

Soshanguve police could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Newborn found dead in Kempton Park veld 24.8.2016
Boy’s body found with lips cut off 4.5.2016
‘Well-dressed’ body found on the West Rand 4.1.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’
National

10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.