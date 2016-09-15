Body of a woman found inside plastic bag

The dead body of woman has been found wrapped inside a plastic bag at a new informal settlement in Block L, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria

The body was discovered by one of the residents, Koketso Kokhutja, and a group of people who wanted to occupy land on Wednesday, Rekord Centurion reported.

Kokhutja said he did not have any information on the woman, her identity or age.

“We were busy moving stones and getting rid of overgrown grass when we noticed a black plastic bag which we thought was filled with heavy rocks. But to our surprise it was a body of a woman,” said Kokhutja.

Kokhutja said they called the police who came to inspect.

Soshanguve police could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

– Caxton News Service