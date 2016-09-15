Update: Body of a woman found inside plastic bag still unidentified

The dead body of woman has been found wrapped inside a plastic bag at a new informal settlement in Block L, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria

The body was discovered by one of the residents, Koketso Kokhutja, and a group of people who wanted to occupy land on Wednesday, Centurion Rekord reported.

Kokhutja said he did not have any information on the woman, her identity or age.

“We were busy moving stones and getting rid of overgrown grass when we noticed a black plastic bag which we thought was filled with heavy rocks. But to our surprise it was a body of a woman,” said Kokhutja.

Kokhutja said they called the police who came to inspect.

Soshanguve police could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

The Citizen reports that according to police on September 15, the body of a woman found in a shallow grave in Soshanguve yesterday, September 14, is still unidentified.

The woman’s corpse was discovered by squatters as they were removing rocks to occupy land in Block L.

Koketso Kokhutja (27) said they decided to squat on the vacant land after they realised there were no developments on the plot.

“As we were removing rocks, we came across what we thought was a big rock. We all tried to pull it out and realised it was the body of a woman wrapped in a black plastic bag,” he told The Citizen.

He said the woman was wearing black shoes, black leggings and a maroon top.

“This open land is dangerous as there are often muggings and rapes happening here. People also use it for illegal dumping,” Kukhatja said.

Soshanguve police spokesperson Constable Reneilwe Makwalo said the body was decomposed and the woman was not yet identified.

“A murder docket has been opened and no arrests have been made. Anyone with further information should contact the nearest police station.”

– Caxton News Service