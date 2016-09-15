menu
PE pupil who shot woman during car hijacking in court

ANA
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday at a petrol station in the woman’s BMW.

Five juveniles, including a 16-year-old schoolboy who was in uniform when he allegedly shot 53-year-old Magda van Vuuren in the back during a car hijacking in Port Elizabeth, are expected to appear in the Justice Nerina House Court on Thursday.

On Monday night, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested in Van Vuuren’s BMW at a petrol station in Blue Water Bay, just hours after Van Vuuren was shot and killed during a hijacking in Diaz Road, Adcockvale, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Van Vuuren was visiting her mother on Monday afternoon when she was shot in the back by a young schoolboy in uniform. He then drove off in her BMW. Van Vuuren later passed away at hospital.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning at his home in Zwide, where police also recovered a firearm.

Naidu said police made two additional arrests on Wednesday afternoon at Westview School.

– African News Agency (ANA)

