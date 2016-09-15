menu
Security company calls for a safer Mall@Reds

Eliot Mahlase
The recovered vehicle believed to have been hijacked in Eersterust. Photo: Supplied

The recovered vehicle believed to have been hijacked in Eersterust. Photo: Supplied

The Centurion mall has been hit by a series of robberies recently,

A local security company has called for security measures to be beefed up at the Mall@Reds shopping centre in Centurion after it was hit by recent robberies.

A group of men broke into a jewellery shop before dawn on Wednesday and stole watches before fleeing the scene, Rekord Centurion reported.

he men broke into this jewellery shop. Photo: Supplied

The men broke into jewellery shop att he mall. Photo: Supplied

Orange Fox security gave chase, but the men stopped their the car and ran away.

Police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said security guards were on the scene throughout the day to keep watch. “We are calling for extra security to be visible around the mall.”

READ MORE: Mall@Reds robbery suspects sought by police

“The security guard heard a banging sound and asked for backup. The entrance was then blocked with a security vehicle to stop the suspects,” said Huma.

“However, they got out by forcing their car through a tiny gap and driving over the pavement. Their vehicle was damaged in the process and forced to make a stop,” she said.

Orange Fox security gave chase, but the men got out and ran away. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Inside the vehicle, stolen watches and burglary tools were found.

Huma said the vehicle was hijacked on Tuesday in Eersterust.

“Suspects are still at large. A burglary docket was opened at Wierdabrug police station.”

Last month, Incredible Connection store was robbed by five men at Mall@Reds.

READ MORE: Police launch manhunt for mall robbery suspects

– Caxton News Service

