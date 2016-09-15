Eastern Cape government condemns murder of official

The Eastern Cape government sends its condolences to the family of one of its employees who was assassinated in East London, EWN reports.

Sakhekile Ndudula, 52, who was the chief-of-staff at the Eastern Cape social development department, was shot eight times in Cambridge West yesterday.

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the man was a senior government official in the office of Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

Kupelo said: “We condemn the incident, and we hope that the police will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book. It is unfortunate that we continue to resist these shocking incidents that often take place in the province.”

A case of murder for the government official has been opened. The Eastern Cape government has called on police to do every thing in their power to bring those responsible to book.

Kupelo said the motive for the murder was still unknown.

“We can’t speculate the reason for the killing, we appeal to police to bring the killer to book. He was killed in cold blood. This is a shock to us, and we condemn it. We want to send our condolences to family members,” said Kupelo.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said a tenant who lived in the backyard of the man’s home called a neighbour when he saw the man leaning against his vehicle parked in the driveway, his upper body covered in blood. “He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his wound,” said Mbi.

No arrests have been made, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the police.

– Caxton News Service