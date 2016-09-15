menu
Other sport 15.9.2016 09:50 am

Liebenberg storms to ninth SA medal

Wesley Botton
Anrune Liebenberg of South Africa during the 400m final of the 2016 Paralympic Games on September 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Nhlapo delivered a best heave of 5.63m, with Lijuan Zou of China setting a world record of 8.75m to bag gold.

Anrune Liebenberg charged to silver on Wednesday night, lifting Team SA’s tally to nine medals at the Rio Paralympics.

Covering the women’s 400m T45/46/47 final in 58.88 seconds, she crossed the line in second place, 0.79 behind Chinese gold medallist Lu Li.

Zandile Nhlapo, the only other SA athlete competing in the late track and field session, took eighth place in the women’s F34 shot put final.

After seven days of competition at the multisport showpiece, the SA squad had earned nine medals, with three gold, three silver and three bronze.

