Molangoane was expecting to play for Chiefs after signing a pre-contract, but Chippa revealed the winger had extended his stay at their club. Molangoane denied he had signed another contract, claiming his signature must have been forged.

“It is very hard for him because he wants to play football. He is always going to play football. He is always going to the gym and spends most of his time there and now that he is not playing, he is always moody,” said the source.