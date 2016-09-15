menu
Elderly man found in a pool of blood in Krugersdorp

Bianca Pindral
Picture: Supplied

It remains unclear as to what happened exactly.

A man in his 80s has died after being stabbed multiple times in his home on Beyers Street, Krugersdorp West, in Gauteng.

He was still alive when Netcare 911 paramedics found him in a pool of blood on his bed at about 7.30am on Wednesday, Krugersdorp News reported.

After paramedics had stabilised him he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment, but sadly the elderly man passed away.

It is still unclear what exactly led to this brutal attack.

Krugersdorp station commander Brigadier Dalipkimar Baijnath said: “Krugersdorp detectives were on the scene to collect evidence.”

No arrests have been made yet.

A murder case is now being investigated by Krugersdorp police.

Anyone with information that might assist in the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved can call Krugersdorp police on 011 951 1151 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

– Caxton News Service

