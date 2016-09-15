menu
Woman killed while crossing Durban highway

The accident happened south of Durban on Wednesday night, according to Netcare 911,

Paramedics on Thursday confirmed an incident where a woman was killed while attempting to cross the N2 highway, south of Durban.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the accident happened at the Doonside offramp on Wednesday night. “Reports from the scene indicate that a female tried to run across the highway when she was struck by a car,” said Botha.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm she was still alive, but despite their best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Doonside is about 25 km south of central Durban.

– African News Agency (ANA)

