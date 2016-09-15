menu
National 15.9.2016 12:16 pm

DA launches presidential handbook ‘to avoid future Nkandlas’

Ngwako Modjadji
file picture: [From L] Tim Harris, DA shadow minister of Finance and Mmusi Maimane, DA national spokesperson briefing media at Braamfontein, . Picture Nigel Sibanda

file picture: [From L] Tim Harris, DA shadow minister of Finance and Mmusi Maimane, DA national spokesperson briefing media at Braamfontein, . Picture Nigel Sibanda

The document aims to ensure that the person who occupies the Presidency is not given free rein with the people’s money.

In a bid to ensure that whoever becomes the president of the country does not live the life of a “blesser”, the DA launched the alternative presidential handbook today.

The document aims to ensure that the person who occupies the Presidency is not given free rein with the people’s money.

Speaking to journalists in Rosebank, Johannesburg, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the handbook acted as an implementable guideline to put a stop to the wasteful spending that has soared to extraordinary heights under President Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

“Under President Jacob Zuma, the budget for the Presidency has increased by more than 225%, ballooning from R452.5 million in 2008/09 to R1.15 billion for 2014/15,” Maimane said.

“This needs to be curtailed and fast,” he added. According to Maimane, the handbook seeks to avoid any future Nkandlas, blue light brigades, R4 billion jets and bloated VIP protection services.

“This presidential handbook has been drafted in such a way as to remove any ambiguity, such as a swimming pool being charitably termed as a ‘firepool’,” he said. “We are satisfied that this handbook is implemented, a large chunk of the wasteful and careless spending at the very top of government will be curtailed, meaning more public funds will be available services to our people.

“The opposition party is also making an urgent call for the establishment of a parliamentary oversight committee, which will exercise oversight the country’s highest office.

“Had this committee been in place, we can say that Nkandla would not have happened,” Maimane said.

“It is unimaginable that the National Assembly is not adequately able to exercise oversight over the Presidency, despite the fact they are accountable to the House, in terms of the Constitution.”

The Presidency made public its official presidential handbook last year in November.

– ngwakom@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Rand weaker as risk appetite wanes 15.9.2016
Woman killed while crossing Durban highway 15.9.2016
Gauteng health MEC should resign over patient deaths – DA 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.