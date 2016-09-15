menu
National 15.9.2016 10:42 am

Limpopo pastor kills girlfriend for calling him a ‘bad blesser’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The 50-year-old pastor was allegedly called a ‘bad blesser’ and not a real man by the deceased.

A Limpopo pastor has been reportedly sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, who called him a bad “blesser” for failing to buy her a brand new television, News24 reports.

READ MORE: Body of a woman found inside plastic bag

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Maphakele Reuben Phathakge, 50, pleaded guilty to murder and handed himself over to police after he shot his girlfriend at her home in Greenside Phokoane village, in the Sekhukhune District, on February 12.

“… The deceased started to insult him, as he couldn’t be a good ‘blesser’. The deceased further mentioned that the accused was not a real man. He said he lost his temper and shot the deceased in the head,” NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Phathakge was sentenced by the Limpopo High Court on Tuesday. He has reportedly been banished from the community and ordered to pay for the burial.

Related Stories
PE pupil who shot woman during car hijacking in court 15.9.2016
Simba Mhere case back in Joburg court 15.9.2016
Cops investigate murder of senior E Cape govt official 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.