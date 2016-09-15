Mosimane pleased with a draw

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a second consecutive draw on Wednesday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium in their first Absa Premiership game of the season.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made nine changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Chippa United in the MNT8 first leg semifinal this past Sunday. The former Bafana Bafana mentor is, however, pleased with the draw.

“I am happy for the team that played, it shows that the guys are fighting for their positions to play. But obviously you wish that you would not have to make nine changes, but you have to do the nine changes because you have to balance the program, and you have got to balance the load of the players,” he said.

“But they played well, I am happy, it was just the last decision at the end you know – I think we could have scored at least there on the goal-line at least one or two. Second half, I think we could have scored another one, but it was a good [game], what can I say?” he added.