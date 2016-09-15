The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

2016 has been a year so far in which many South African racists or alleged racists appeared to come out of the closet. For some it was due to frustration, for others just for the sake of doing it. From Penny Sparrow to Velaphi Khumalo, we have compiled a list of racist or allegedly racist incidents committed by citizens who also happen to be members of the three political major parties the country, the ANC, DA and EFF. Most of them happened this year or last.

1. Penny Sparrow

The Democratic Alliance revoked Sparrow’s membership following a huge storm over her racist Facebook post at the start of the year, which has since been found to have been a crime of crimen injuria. Below is what she said:

She has since apologised and claimed she was misunderstood.

2. Velaphi Khumalo

The Gauteng sports, arts, culture and recreation department distanced itself from the “barbaric and racist utterances” of their employee Khumalo, who is also an ANC member. Khumalo posted on his Facebook that he “wants to clean this country of white people (sic)”, among other things, in January. This is what he said:

He returned to his government job earlier this year, with the department saying that what he’d said did not justify firing him.

3. Omphile Seleke

The EFF’s Pretoria youth leader caused outrage in February when he shared details on how to make a petrol bomb on Facebook that he then advised should be thrown at “the window of any representative of colonialism” amid growing violence on South African university campuses. Several cases of arson have since taken place at universities, most notably UJ and UKZN. This is what Seleke said:

4. Dianne Kohler Barnard

Kohler Barnard was demoted at the DA after an internal disciplinary process concerning her sharing of a Facebook post praising apartheid leader PW Botha. The post was written by Paul Kirk. She claimed she hadn’t read the whole thing before deciding to repost it. Read it below:

5. Thabo Mabotja

The Electoral Court disqualified the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) candidate for Tshwane after an alarmingly racist rant on Facebook that caught the attention of the Independent Electoral Commission for all the wrong reasons. Party leader Julius Malema also distanced the EFF from his statement. Mabjota said these words in the lead-up to the August 3 local government elections. This is what he said:

6. Luvuyo Menziwa

The University of Pretoria is investigating one of its SRC members, Luvuyo Menziwa, who belongs to the EFF, for alleged racism and hate speech. This is what he said:

7. Mcebo Dlamini

Axed Wits SRC president Dlamini caused outrage after he took to the University of Limpopo Turfloop campus to explain his love for Adolf Hitler to the students. Dlamini is an ANC Youth League member who played a leading role in the recent #OccupyLuthuliHouse protests calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Here’s what he had to say about Hitler in 2015:

He was removed as SRC president afterwards, though that was due to an earlier incident he was reported for.

8. Julius Malema

This is a much older one, but the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was also found guilty of hate speech for singing “Shoot The Boer” in 2011. It happened while he was still president of the ANC Youth League and before he was expelled from the ANC in 2012. Watch the video below:

Other notable mentions for 2016

Matthew Theunissen

Capetonian Theunissen‚ though not officially aligned with any on the big three political parties, went on a racist rant against Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula in reaction to news of the minister’s moves to punish a lack of transformation in sport. Theunissen was sentenced to community service in a poor‚ disadvantaged area for three to six months. This is what he said:

Vicky Momberg

A video of Momberg repeatedly using the taboo k-word caused a huge social media stir in June this year. Momberg, who’s not aligned to any political party, had been a victim of a smash-and-grab incident and verbally abused the policemen who showed up to help her. She is also currently subject to a court case. Watch the video below:

