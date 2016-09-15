menu
US lifts economic sanctions on Côte d’Ivoire

ANA
The United States says it is optimistic about the prospects for lasting peace and inclusive prosperity in Côte d’Ivoire.

The United States has lifted the economic sanctions that Washington imposed on the Africa country in 2006.

A Thursday press release by the US State Department stated that Executive Order 13396 of February 7, 2006, and the economic sanctions imposed pursuant to that Order, had been lifted.

“President Barack Obama determined that Côte d’Ivoire’s advances in restoring peace and democracy and developing its political, administrative, and economic institutions represent significant improvements since President George Bush declared the national emergency in 2006,” read the State Department press release.

“The president’s action today highlights the great progress that Côte d’Ivoire has made since the crisis in October 2010.”

The United States said it was optimistic about the prospects for lasting peace and inclusive prosperity in Côte d’Ivoire.

Following peaceful, transparent, credible, and inclusive presidential elections in October 2015, Côte d’Ivoire is continuing the vital work of national reconciliation and security sector reform, which includes professionalising its security forces and reintegrating former combatants and refugees, added the State Department.

“We will continue to support the people and government of Côte d’Ivoire in their efforts to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions and to pursue economic reforms that will ensure long-term development and shared prosperity for all Ivoirians.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

