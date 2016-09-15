Cabinet was ‘caught off-guard’ by Zwane’s announcement on banks

Fellow Cabinet members were not warned of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s announcement of a judicial inquiry into banks, and only read about it in the media, Cabinet spokesperson and Presidency Minister Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

“No, I also like all of you read it in the newspaper,” Radebe told a briefing on Cabinet’s regular fortnightly meeting.

Asked repeatedly whether or not Zwane would be censured for stepping out of line with a false announcement two weeks ago that Cabinet had agreed to an inquiry into banks’ decision to break ties with the Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments, Radebe said he could only say President Jacob Zuma had made it clear he would raise the matter with the minister.

Zuma this week told the National Assembly he was engaging with Zwane and cautioned that the furore should not be read as a sign of strife within government.

“The statement by the office of the president is very explicit in repudiating the statement that was made by Minister Zwane on the issue of the banks. There is no more that I can add on that,” Radebe said.

He confirmed Zwane attended Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, but he said he was not interrogated there about the matter.

– African News Agency (ANA)