menu
National 15.9.2016 12:43 pm

Cabinet was ‘caught off-guard’ by Zwane’s announcement on banks

ANA
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe addresses a pre-Budget Vote at Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town. (Photo: GCIS)

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe addresses a pre-Budget Vote at Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town. (Photo: GCIS)

Radebe says members of Cabinet only found out about Mosebenzi Zwane’s announcement in the media ‘like everybody’.

Fellow Cabinet members were not warned of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s announcement of a judicial inquiry into banks, and only read about it in the media, Cabinet spokesperson and Presidency Minister Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

“No, I also like all of you read it in the newspaper,” Radebe told a briefing on Cabinet’s regular fortnightly meeting.

Asked repeatedly whether or not Zwane would be censured for stepping out of line with a false announcement two weeks ago that Cabinet had agreed to an inquiry into banks’ decision to break ties with the Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments, Radebe said he could only say President Jacob Zuma had made it clear he would raise the matter with the minister.

Zuma this week told the National Assembly he was engaging with Zwane and cautioned that the furore should not be read as a sign of strife within government.

“The statement by the office of the president is very explicit in repudiating the statement that was made by Minister Zwane on the issue of the banks. There is no more that I can add on that,” Radebe said.

He confirmed Zwane attended Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, but he said he was not interrogated there about the matter.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
No one can stop ANC members from helping Zuma pay back loan – ANCWL 15.9.2016
Minister Zwane failed trapped illegal miners – Cosatu 14.9.2016
Zuma does not prefer chartered planes – Presidency 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

readers' choice

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.