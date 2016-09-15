‘Assets can be replaced, but not my beloved dogs and cat’

As he speaks, Danie Kruger’s his eyes well up with tears when he remembers what happened to his lovely pets, Witbank News reports.

“What a bad way to start a weekend,” said a heavyhearted Kruger.

His two bicycles and equipment were stolen, and as if that was not enough, his three dogs and a cat were poisoned.

When Kruger and his wife went to bed the previous night, everything was fine. The setup in the house situated on Fleur Avenue is that a brown dog, white and brown dog and a black cat sleeps inside the house, while the big black and brown dog sleeps outside.

On the day of the incident at 3.30am the dogs that sleep in the house went out like they normally do and the alarm went off. But what triggered Kruger was that the small dogs were barking more loudly than normal. He ignored it the first time, but the second time when the barking increased he told his wife he was going outside to check if there was anything wrong. He saw that the security light was off, and when he looked to his left he saw two men, one jumping his wall and the other suspect further down the road.

When further inspecting he saw that one of the garage doors was half-open. Then and there he knew something was wrong.

“I immediately shouted to my wife to press the panic button,” Kruger says.

Within a blink of an eye Chubb Security Guard Service were at his yard to assist him. He alleges that as he was waiting for the alarm company, he saw that two bicycles were stolen that belonged to him and his wife. A grinder, grill machine and some other tools which he says could amount to R30 000 were also missing. He further makes allegations that he tried numerous times to get hold of the police, to no success. As soon as the security guards came they were the ones that were able to get hold of the police.

READ MORE: Meeew! A cat cafe to open in Durban

“What shocked me even further is that when police arrived they refused to come out and inspect my yard. They were seated in the car the whole time,” Kruger says.

According to the man, he says the police allege that they saw three suspects down the road.

“My concern was that what if some of the suspects were still inside the yard. They could have hurt me and my wife. The security company was more useful than the police. They were extremely useless,” continues a disappointed Kruger.

Police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall says he cannot give any comments on the alleged misconduct. The complainant must come to the police station and open an official complaint against the police members.

“It will be investigated, and if there was any misconduct by members they will be dealt with according to the SAPS disciplinary procedures,” Hall says.

Luckily assets such as four bikes which could cost R90 000 each, an industrial machine, trailer with fishing equipment and spanners were not stolen.

“I suspect they used a poison called two step to kill our pets. Our children do not live with us anymore so it is just me, my wife and our pets and now that they are no more I do not know what will happen,” a sad Kruger says.

– Caxton News Service