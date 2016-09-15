Anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is here

After a few teasers this week, Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster will drop its top at the Paris Motor Show later this month, with two models launching simultaneously.

The AMG GT Roadster builds upon the base version of the hardtop model, adding a bit more power and a few new features.

But it’s the AMG GT C that’ll really grab your attention – it features a more powerful version of the biturbocharged V8 engine, and brings with it some trick features from the super-hardcore AMG GT R. Suffice it to say, the AMG GT Roadster is more than just a topless version of its coupe counterpart.

Both GT and GT C models use AMG’s outstanding 4.0-liter biturbo V8. In the GT Roadster, 349kW and 630Nm of torque are available – increases of 9kW and 29Nm over the GT Coupe. That’s not a huge bump, sure, but it means the roadster can run to 100km/h in the same 3.9 seconds of its hardtop sibling.

The GT C, on the other hand, brings 410kW and 680Nm to the table – that’s 35kW and 31Nm more than the GT S Coupe, delivering the same 3.7-second 0-100km/h time. This slots the GT C Roadster right in between the S and R coupes, and as we learned from an earlier product chart, a GT C version of the hardtop is coming at some point in 2017.

The GT C uses the active rear-wheel steering system from the GT R, and the rear fenders are more than two inches wider, to account for the increased track and larger wheels.

Mercedes remapped the seven-speed dual-clutch Speedshift transmission for the more powerful tune of the GT C. First gear now has a higher ratio, while seventh gear and the final drive have lower ratios. The GT C also comes with Merc’s AMG Performance Exhaust system, which we’re sure sounds freaking awesome. What’s more, the GT C uses the active rear-wheel steering system from the GT R, and the rear fenders are more than two inches wider, to account for the wider track and larger wheels.

It’s unclear exactly how much weight the soft top mechanism adds to the GT’s body, but Mercedes stresses that the three-layer fabric top is supported by a lightweight structure, combining magnesium, steel, and aluminum. The top comes in three colors (beige, black, and red), and can be operated at speeds up to 50km/h.

Both versions of the roadster will get the active air management system from the GT R, with vertical louvers behind the front fascia that remain closed at lower speeds to reduce drag, but open during more spirited driving to direct airflow to the heat exchangers.

Pricing information for both models hasn’t been confirmed for SA but we hope to see both versions at the Paris Motor Show later this month.