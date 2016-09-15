menu
Local News 15.9.2016 12:10 pm

Furman: We need to be strong at home

Michaelson Gumede
Buyani Sali of Chippa United slide tackled by Dean Furman of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadum on September 14, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman stress the importance of being tough customers at home. This comes after the capital city-based side were held to a 0-0 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday evening.

“Our match against Chippa United was important for us. The international breaks really disrupt the flow of the season. Although this is something all teams must contend with, it feels like a long time since our last game. We have been looking forward to the game for a few weeks and we hoped the work we have put in over the past few weeks would help us secure the victory last night,” he told the club’s website.

“It is important our home form is strong this season. This was an area we struggled with last year and I believe our away form was very good. In order to be successful this season we must make our home a formidable place for us and a difficult place for visitors to pick up points.

“We are of course missing a few players through injury and we wish them all a speedy recovery and hope they are back to full fitness as soon as possible. It is now time for the other players to stand up and be ready if and when called upon. That is the purpose of assembling a strong squad and I believe we have the strength, depth and quality to overcome the players missing through injury,” he added.

