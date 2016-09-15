Furman: We need to be strong at home

“Our match against Chippa United was important for us. The international breaks really disrupt the flow of the season. Although this is something all teams must contend with, it feels like a long time since our last game. We have been looking forward to the game for a few weeks and we hoped the work we have put in over the past few weeks would help us secure the victory last night,” he told the club’s website.

“It is important our home form is strong this season. This was an area we struggled with last year and I believe our away form was very good. In order to be successful this season we must make our home a formidable place for us and a difficult place for visitors to pick up points.

“We are of course missing a few players through injury and we wish them all a speedy recovery and hope they are back to full fitness as soon as possible. It is now time for the other players to stand up and be ready if and when called upon. That is the purpose of assembling a strong squad and I believe we have the strength, depth and quality to overcome the players missing through injury,” he added.