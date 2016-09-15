menu
Local News 15.9.2016 12:30 pm

Goalkeeper stood between us and victory – Letsoaka

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Head Coach of Bloemfontein Celtic Serame Letsoaka. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

‘We did everything we could to make sure that we get a goal, but the goalkeeper made good saves.’

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Serame Letsoaka says Free State Stars goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni was the reason his side didn’t win the match after he made a couple of great saves to deny Siwelewele a goal in the Free State derby, which ended in a stalemate at Goble Park on Wednesday.

“I think this is a game we could have wrapped up in the first half, and I think the goalkeeper stood between us and victory today, hence he was chosen as the man-of-the-match,” said the Celtic coach.

However, the Celtic coach is unfazed by his side’s lack of scoring, with some of his players, particularly former Orlando Pirates winger Khetowakhe Masuku, not being himself on the day. Letsoaka believes they could do well in their upcoming fixtures.

“There were patches in midfield, there were times where they actually overpowered us in midfield, and they had more numbers. Masuku on the day did not come to the party that is one player I was banking on. But we can see that he is struggling with a hamstring. Nevertheless, we have enough depth in the team, there were three or more players that could have made a difference for us. Dumisani Zuma is one player who could have played. We will be up for our next game against Golden Arrows, I think things will go our way at home,” Letsoaka added.

“But we are saying we building from this performance going forward, one point from this match, our first point of the season. We can only build from here and get stronger.”

