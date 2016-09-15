menu
National 15.9.2016 01:36 pm

Zizi Kodwa slams ANC members for commenting on Gordhan

Bernice Maune
FILE PICTURE: Zizi Kodwa, the ANC's national spokersperson. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake)

Kodwa says the ANC does not agree with head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana’s stance on Gordhan.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is unimpressed with utterances made by Godongwana about an alleged political motive against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Kodwa said the ANC did not agree with Godongwana’s stance on Gordhan, urging members of the party to stop making comments that brought it into disrepute.

“We’ll continue to call on our leaders of the ANC, whether league or from the alliance, to refrain from making public statements that continue to hurt the African National Congress.

“Let’s communicate one message; the more we miscommunicate, the more we damage the integrity of the ANC in public,” he told EWN.

Kodwa’s statement further fuelled speculation there was a massive divide in the ANC, with some supporting Gordhan refusal to bow down to pressure from the Hawks and others siding with  a group supposedly intent on using state resources for their own benefit, said to be heavily influenced by President Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ: Madonsela subpoenas Cabinet as part of state capture probe

Godongwana said there must be a political motive against Gordhan and the Treasury, and is understood to have echoed the sentiments of the one half of the ANC, who are backing the embattled finance minister.

“Pravin has been trying to investigate what is happening in Eskom‚ which, to everybody, smells … He had been trying to deal with what’s happening in SAA‚ which, in everybody’s eyes, is mad.

Pravin Gordhan.

“Pravin is fighting a major battle with people in Denel, who have formed a company in Hong Kong together with the Guptas. That smells,” said Godongwana.

Meanwhile, Gordhan stands firm on not meeting the Hawks, and stating he is an ‘uncaptured individual’.

