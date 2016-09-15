menu
Local News 15.9.2016 12:35 pm

Johnson calls for goal line technology after Chiefs draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Cavin Johnson. Pic: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Platinum Stars coach, Cavin Johnson was more vocal then his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart, Steve Komphela when he pledged his support should goal line technology be introduced to local football.

The two coaches were asked for their opinions on goal line technology after Dikwena scored a disputable goal in the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw on Wednesday night.

“I think the modern game calls for it. It was tested in the (Uefa) Champions League… It would take the game to the next level,” said Johnson who had earlier admitted that their goal should not have been allowed to stand as the ball didn’t cross the line.

Komphela was however his diplomatic self in his answer. “Clearly this would have been dealt with in a better manner had we had such (technology). It could work. It would save our jobs and our lives,” he said.

Asked about the goal, Komphela said: “I have to choose my words carefully otherwise it would come across as if I am making excuses.

“I am sure those who have seen it can tell better whether it was a goal or not. But I didn’t think it crossed the line. The feedback we got from people as we walked out was that it didn’t.
Had it not been (allowed to stand), the score would have been 1-0. But as it is now it is 1-1,” he said.

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

