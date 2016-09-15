Johnson calls for goal line technology after Chiefs draw

The two coaches were asked for their opinions on goal line technology after Dikwena scored a disputable goal in the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw on Wednesday night.

“I think the modern game calls for it. It was tested in the (Uefa) Champions League… It would take the game to the next level,” said Johnson who had earlier admitted that their goal should not have been allowed to stand as the ball didn’t cross the line.

Komphela was however his diplomatic self in his answer. “Clearly this would have been dealt with in a better manner had we had such (technology). It could work. It would save our jobs and our lives,” he said.

Asked about the goal, Komphela said: “I have to choose my words carefully otherwise it would come across as if I am making excuses.

“I am sure those who have seen it can tell better whether it was a goal or not. But I didn’t think it crossed the line. The feedback we got from people as we walked out was that it didn’t.

Had it not been (allowed to stand), the score would have been 1-0. But as it is now it is 1-1,” he said.