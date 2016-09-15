menu
National 15.9.2016 01:21 pm

Civilian in police uniform caught drinking in public

Robinson Nqola
Impersonating a police officer carries a jail term of up to two years.

A man was arrested while drinking in public and in a metro police uniform in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The 38-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo national was wearing a metro police shirt and cap on Tuesday, Rekord East reported.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said charges of impersonating a metro officer and drinking in public were laid at the Sunnyside Police Station.

Mahamba said impersonating a police officer carried a jail term of up to two years.

“Fingerprints will be taken to check if he’s committed other crimes before and will be added.”

Metro police warned residents to refrain from wearing law enforcement officers’ uniform.

He said such uniforms were stolen and used in crimes such as robbery and car hijacking.

He also said residents should not comply when stopped by an officer they suspected of being a fraud.

“Make sure you move to the nearest police station if stopped by a suspicious officer,” said Mahamba

He said if motorists are not convinced about metro police officers that had stopped them, they should request to see the officer’s appointment card and check the name tag, which officers were expected to wear at all times.

The man will soon appear in court.

– Caxton News Service

