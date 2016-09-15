Mayor Msimanga opens transparent tender process

In a bid to cut out corruption in Tshwane, Mayor Solly Msimanga opened a transparent tender process on Thursday.

Msimanga instructed acting city manager to open future Tender Bid Adjudication Meetings to the public for spending of public money to be done openly.

“Opening the tender process is part of my promise to the people of Tshwane to cut out corruption,” Msimanga said in a statement.

The Tender Bid Adjudication Meeting will be responsible for assessing and adjudicating merits and is often the stage where corruption takes place “behind closed doors, as cronies can be handed contracts contrary to the best interests of the public”.

“Corruption in tenders happens behind closed doors when politicians sit and make multimillion-rand decisions. Now I have opened the doors to the public, and I encourage the public to scrutinise how we spend going forward,” Msimanga said.

Mayoral spokesperson Matthew Gerstner said the forthcoming tender processes would be subject to open Tender Bid Adjudication Meetings and adverts for public meetings would be placed for all tenders.

“By opening the Tender Bid Adjudication Meetings, the mayor is making sure that Tshwane’s spending can no longer benefit only a selected few insiders. Every tender bidder will now have a fair and transparent chance at government contracts in Tshwane, cutting out corruption.”

