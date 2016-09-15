2016 Inland Championship to be held at the Zwartkops

Round seven of the 2016 Inland Championship will be held at the Zwartkops Raceway this Saturday, with seven racing disciplines in action.

Top billing will belong to the Big Boss Auto Super Saloon Car category, with championship leader Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) to come under pressure from people like Mackie Adlem (Jaguar) and Devin Robertson (Chev Corvette).

Willie Hepburn (Opel Rekord V8) is expected to lead the GT2 class with Jody Vianna (Mazda RX8) heading up the charge in GT3.

Julian Fameliaris (BMW E36 328i Turbo) should continue his assault at the front end of the Bridgestone BMW Club Racing Series. He can expect tough opposition from Desmond Bloem (BMW E36 M3 Turbo), Dino Fameliaris (BMW E36 M3 Turbo), Riaan Woest (BMW E46 M3 GTR), Rick Loureiro (BMW E30 3.2 CSL), Warren Dodd (E46 M3), and Jorge Estrela (BMW E36 328i Turbo).

Others to watch in the various classes include Lorenzo Gaultieri (BMW E36 328i). Mish-al Sing (BMW E30 325is). Craig Ball (BMW E36 328i), Willie Erasmus (BMW E36 M3), Philip Smit (BMW E46 M3) and Shane Grobler (BMW E36 328i).

Top drivers in the INEX Legends races include Seef Fourie, Divan Myburgh, Shaun Nel, Justin Robertson, Anton Repsold, Lonika Maartens, Anro Stadler, Shjaell Nel and Richard Upton.

Jeff Langeveldt (Honda CRX) and Dirk Lawrence (Honda Ballade) will continue their fight for supremacy at the top of the Yokohama Modified Production Car series.

Others to watch include Adrian Dalton (VW Golf), Kalyn Miller (Ford Ikon), Morne Fullard (VW Golf 2), Michael Frade (Ford Bantam) and Mario Nardini (Nardini SP308).

The Midvaal Historics and Trofeo Challenge categories will produce some of the biggest fields in the Inland Championship.

Brendan Parker (Datsun GX Coupe) leads the Midvaal Historics championship chase with Jacques Mostert (Datsun) close behind him. Also chasing podium places are Peder Jensen (Datsun), Koos Louw (Mercedes Benz W123), Paddy Venske (Toyota Corona) and

Mossie Mostert (Datsun).

Single-seater fans can look forward to the Formula Monoposto races, which will boast a variety of open-wheel cars.

Leading the title chase is Michael Kernick (Tasman 95 Vee) with his closest challengers Steven Levin (SRJ Formula Vee), Leon Scholtz (Formula Vee), Jannie Geyser (Vision Vee) and Nicolas Zavallone (Speadz RH08).

The day’s quickest lap times will come from the 250 Superkart brigade, with top drivers Bevan Williams, Dewald Brummer and Kyle Lawrence threatening to break the one minute barrier.