Madonsela subpoenas Cabinet as part of state capture probe

She has asked cabinet to supply her with declarations by ministers relating to the naming of acting ministers as part of her probe into allegations of state capture, Presidency Minister Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Radebe said Madonsela subpoenaed the secretary of Cabinet for the declarations of ministers and minutes of Cabinet for the six-month period from November last year to April that record the appointment of acting ministers while the incumbent ministers were abroad.

He said Cabinet would comply with the request for declarations but it must be noted that since the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers is the prerogative of the president “such matters have not come before Cabinet and therefore these records have not been minuted as Cabinet decisions”.

ALSO READ: NPA’s Jiba, Mrwebi struck off the roll of advocates

Madonsela is investigating allegations that the Gupta family have extensive influence on government decisions.

The probe was demanded by the opposition and a church order after Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas went on record early this year to confirm reports that the family had offered him the post of Finance Minister last year before Nhlanhla Nene was fired.

She is under pressure to conclude it before her term ends in mid-October. The Democratic Alliance has called for a preliminary report.

Jonas confirmed this week that Madonsela had interviewed him on the matter.