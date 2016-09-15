Bonang’s fabulous New York shoot turns into a meme

Sure, Bonang Matheba has been living it up at New York Fashion Week, even allegedly befriending the purple-haired Kelly Osbourne during the fashion extravaganza. The Top Billing presenter and bae to AKA has showcased some of the best of what some NYFWs’s up-and-comers have to offer through a bunch of street-style inspired shoots.

From her tulle, ballerina-inspired dress by Maria Lucia Hohan, to a Disco jumper by 531Jerome and a straight-off-the-runway suit by Malan Breton, it was a peach cigarette pants and top by designers John Paul Ataker and AliceandOlivia that got a lot of people talking.

The pictures show a sultry Bonang crossing a busy New York street and were posted on her Instagram account. Despite her collage of pictures from fashion week leaving many of us green with envy, and that she has just launched her new bursary, this did not stop twitter uses from turning her shoot into a meme.

The meme, which has now gone viral, uses the picture from her shoot, captioned: “When you about to cross the line and steal someone’s man,” more than likely referencing her love triangle with AKA and DJ Zinhle.