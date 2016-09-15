menu
Bonang’s fabulous New York shoot turns into a meme

Citizen reporter
Bonang meme on Twitter.

Bonang meme on Twitter.

Her New York Fashion Week pics of Queen B have instantly turned into memes in Mzansi.

Sure, Bonang Matheba has been living it up at New York Fashion Week, even allegedly befriending the purple-haired Kelly Osbourne during the fashion extravaganza. The Top Billing presenter and bae to AKA has showcased some of the best of what some NYFWs’s up-and-comers have to offer through a bunch of street-style inspired shoots.

From her tulle, ballerina-inspired dress by Maria Lucia Hohan, to a Disco jumper by 531Jerome and a straight-off-the-runway suit by Malan Breton, it was a peach cigarette pants and top by designers John Paul Ataker and AliceandOlivia that got a lot of people talking.

The pictures show a sultry Bonang crossing a busy New York street and were posted on her Instagram account. Despite her collage of pictures from fashion week leaving many of us green with envy, and that she has just launched her new bursary, this did not stop twitter uses from turning her shoot into a meme.

ALSO READ >> DJ Zinhle's 'new man' is Bonang's colleague

The meme, which has now gone viral, uses the picture from her shoot, captioned: “When you about to cross the line and steal someone’s man,” more than likely referencing her love triangle with AKA and DJ Zinhle.

 

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
