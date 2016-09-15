menu
Sars deputy Jonas Makwakwa suspended

Citizen reporter
Johannesburg Area Police Commissioner Oswald Reddy and Regional Correctional Services National Commissioner Tom Moyane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

Makwakwa recently made headlines after 'suspicious and unusual' payments were made into his bank account.

Makwakwa recently made headlines after ‘suspicious and unusual’ payments were made into his bank account.

SA Revenue Service (Sars) second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa has been suspended pending a full investigation, reports emerged on Thursday.

In a letter shared on Twitter by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the institution’s head Tom Moyane assured Sars officials that all “reasonable” steps within the institution’s policies were taken to engage with the matter.

“This included providing both officials with the opportunity to respond to the allegations. I believe Sars has followed the correct procedure in terms of our policies when it comes to such serious allegations of misconduct,” Moyane said.

Makwakwa recently made headlines after a report by the Sunday Times claimed there were payments made into his bank account that appeared “suspicious and unusual”.

According to the report, three deposits adding up to R450 200 were paid to an Absa account belonging to Makwakwa’s girlfriend Kelly-Ann Elskie before Christmas last year.

ALSO READ >> Suspicious cash deposits made to Sars deputy must also be probed

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was reportedly aware of the report, as he had received it in May.

Moyane has now reportedly issued Makwakwa a suspension letter pending a full investigation.

Read the full letter:

Jonas Makwakwa suspended. Picture: Twitter

Jonas Makwakwa has been suspended. Picture: Twitter

