Sars deputy Jonas Makwakwa suspended

SA Revenue Service (Sars) second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa has been suspended pending a full investigation, reports emerged on Thursday.

In a letter shared on Twitter by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the institution’s head Tom Moyane assured Sars officials that all “reasonable” steps within the institution’s policies were taken to engage with the matter.

“This included providing both officials with the opportunity to respond to the allegations. I believe Sars has followed the correct procedure in terms of our policies when it comes to such serious allegations of misconduct,” Moyane said.

Makwakwa recently made headlines after a report by the Sunday Times claimed there were payments made into his bank account that appeared “suspicious and unusual”.