menu
Local News 15.9.2016 02:12 pm

Igesund waiting for good news from Zambia – agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gordon Igesund. (File Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gordon Igesund. (File Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Coach Gordon Igesund’s agent Mike Makaab remains hopeful that they will get ‘positive’ news from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) soon.

The former Bafana Bafana coach was shortlisted for the Chipolopolo job after meeting with FAZ to discuss the possibility of him taking over the reins from George Lwandamina in leading the national team.

The FAZ announced the appointment of assistant coach Wedson Nyirenda earlier this week, a move that saw Lwandamina leaving his position at Chipolopolo boss to focus on Zesco United in the CAF Champions League.

“We are still waiting for them, the association, as they promised to come back to us once the deal is finalised,” said Makaab.

“They are finalising a few details as we speak, and they promised to fast-track everything.

“Look, we hope to see something positive from them you know. The FIFA 2018 Qualifiers are getting closer in the first week of October.

“So a coach has to be announced by that time. I received a message a couple of days from them that they are finalising the process.”

Related Stories
Mbesuma wants more than 35 goals this season 15.9.2016
Johnson calls for goal line technology after Chiefs draw 15.9.2016
Goalkeeper stood between us and victory – Letsoaka 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Komphela unfazed by Chiefs fans’ call to resign
Phakaaathi

Komphela unfazed by Chiefs fans’ call to resign

WATCH: Gyimah rages at coach Ertugral at airport
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Gyimah rages at coach Ertugral at airport

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Chiefs fail to win as pressure pile on Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs fail to win as pressure pile on Komphela

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.