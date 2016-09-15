Igesund waiting for good news from Zambia – agent

The former Bafana Bafana coach was shortlisted for the Chipolopolo job after meeting with FAZ to discuss the possibility of him taking over the reins from George Lwandamina in leading the national team.

The FAZ announced the appointment of assistant coach Wedson Nyirenda earlier this week, a move that saw Lwandamina leaving his position at Chipolopolo boss to focus on Zesco United in the CAF Champions League.

“We are still waiting for them, the association, as they promised to come back to us once the deal is finalised,” said Makaab.

“They are finalising a few details as we speak, and they promised to fast-track everything.

“Look, we hope to see something positive from them you know. The FIFA 2018 Qualifiers are getting closer in the first week of October.

“So a coach has to be announced by that time. I received a message a couple of days from them that they are finalising the process.”