National 15.9.2016 02:57 pm

Church with road signs for walls angers motorists

Citizen reporter
Various roadsigns showing in the direction of Harrismith, Normandien Pass and Roodeport. Feature text available. (Photo by Gallo Images/GO!/Toast Coetzer)

Motorists have been complaining about the faded signboards along the roadside when the ones used to build the church are clear.

Motorists in Makgolokoeng, near Harrismith, in the Free State, have complained about a church they call a shack, built using road signs as walls. In a report by the Daily Sun, one motorist claimed it was not a good idea to build the church using road signs. He complained they always got lost on the roads because of the faded signs, while the church structure was built with signs that were easy to read.

The motorist wanted to know why the old signs were replaced when they were neither too old nor faulty.

Church built with road signs. Picture: Daily Sun

Responding to the criticism, church member Malefa Makhubo told the tabloid it was built with old signboards after a construction company her late husband used to work for replaced the signs in 2012.

Her husband saw the signs and collected them with an idea of building a church for residents in the area.

However, department of roads and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe reportedly told the tabloid they had a procedure for disposing of old signboards through a service provider. She further said the department would investigate the church.

