menu
National 15.9.2016 03:46 pm

Suspensions of parly staff lifted as Nehawu reaches settlement

ANA
Parliament in Cape Town. Image courtesy of Wiki Media Commons.

Parliament in Cape Town. Image courtesy of Wiki Media Commons.

Parliament and Nehawu say they are committed to ironing out all outstanding issues, including the dispute over deductions from workers’ salaries.

Parliament and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have reached a settlement that will see the suspension of two workers lifted and further negotiations on outstanding labour matters, secretary of parliament Gengezi Mgidlana announced on Thursday.

Mgidlana and Nehawu deputy general secretary Zola Sapetha addressed a joint media briefing at the national legislature on Thursday morning, saying they were committed to ironing out all outstanding issues, including deductions from workers’ salaries following a month-long strike in November last year.

“We will uplift suspension of employees. They have been served with notices – that is, formal warnings – in order to say issues of discipline are important in any institution,” Mgidlana said.

Last week, parliamentary staff embarked on a wildcat strike, demanding the reinstatement of Nehawu’s parliament branch secretary Sthembiso Thembe and fellow union member Michael Sithole, who were suspended in June. Three others were facing disciplinary proceedings, which would also be halted. The three will, however, also have to sign written warnings.

Sapetha said the concessions by parliament followed two days of protracted negotiations.

“We agreed to firstly to say as part of normalising and creating stability that the suspension of the two will be uplifted immediately after this press conference so that employees come back to work. Secondly, those who are due for disciplinary process will receive written warnings as part of the agreement, and the negotiations must resume immediately,” said Sapetha.

Both sides said talks would continue on other issues concerning staff, with Thursday’s settlement being seen as the start of a better working relationship between parliament’s management team and the union, which had been severely strained over the past few months.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Can South Africa avoid a downgrade in December? 14.9.2016
Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares 14.9.2016
DA calls for tighter security at Nelson Mandela Bay clinics 13.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car
National

Emalahleni mayor’s U-turn on service-delivery cash for R1.5m car

readers' choice

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’
National

EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.