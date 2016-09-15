Stars defender fine after injury scare

“Booysen was substituted in the 53rd minute of the game after a heroic goal-saving block with his chest from a point-blank shot taken by Musa Nyatama. The save proved pivotal as the match ended 0-0 and granted Ea Lla Koto their first league point of the new season,” read the statement posted by the club on Thursday.

“The 27-year-old centre-back couldn’t breathe properly as a result and was stretchered off the pitch. Thankfully, after scans by the El La Koto medical team, the club has confirmed that the player is back in full-training following the injury scare.

“The club’s physiotherapist Ryan Coert confirmed that the player is in a stable condition and has linked up with the rest of the squad for the morning regeneration session.

“Booysen is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the side’s next league encounter against Golden Arrows on September 21.”