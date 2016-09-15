menu
National 15.9.2016 04:30 pm

KZN pupil ‘raped’ after WhatsApp chat

Sugan Naidoo
Picture: Thinkstock

After bathing, the accused allegedly pressed the girl to perform oral sex on him.

Three incidents of rape have been reported in and around the Margate area in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) recently.

The first case reported to Margate SAPS was that of an 18-year-old school pupil from Port Shepstone, who was raped at a flat in Erasmus Road, Margate, South Coast Herald reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said the pupil, who boards at a school in Port Shepstone, went to Margate to meet a teenage boy, 18, who she had been chatting to on WhatsApp.

“They met at a park. When the teen said he wanted to go home to take a bath, the girl accompanied him. After he had bathed, he pressed the girl to perform oral sex on him. She refused, and it is believed they left the flat, but returned later to have sex,” said Mfeka.

According to the teenager, she asked him to use a condom, and he agreed. When she saw he was not wearing a condom, she begged him to stop but says he didn’t,” he said.

Police arrested the youngster on Monday this week. He appeared in the Ramsgate Court on Tuesday, and the case was postponed to October 13.

On the same day, a 33-year-old woman was raped at Mankuntshane location near Mvutshini.  A man had forced himself into the woman’s home and raped her. No arrests have been made.

The third incident also occurred at Mvutshini.

An 18-year-old woman was offered a lift by a man she knew. It is believed there were other passengers in the vehicle at the time who were consuming alcohol. The teenager was offered some and accepted. The driver took her to his house in Mvutshini, where they continued drinking.

“At some point, the victim was asked to have sex, but she refused. The next thing she remembers is waking up naked in bed with men sleeping next to her,” said Mfeka.

No arrests have been made.

– Caxton News Service

