National 15.9.2016 04:10 pm

Kempton Park man killed after being knocked by train

ANA
Paramedics attend to people that were injured in a train crash at Denver station in Johannesburg, 28 April 2015. Picture: Neil McCartney

Paramedics attend to people that were injured in a train crash at Denver station in Johannesburg, 28 April 2015. Picture: Neil McCartney

Paramedics found the body lying near the train tracks, having sustained severe injuries to the head and to his left arm.

Paramedics have on Thursday confirmed the death of a man, believed to be 37 years old, who was killed after being knocked by a train in Kempton Park, on the East Rand.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing-Harduth said paramedics and government emergency medical services attended to the incident, which was close to the Pretoria and Van Riebeeck roads’ intersection.

Bodasing-Harduth said upon arrival, paramedics found the man lying near the train tracks, having sustained severe injuries to the head as well as injuries to left arm.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him. He was declared dead.”

Bodasing-Harduth said the exact details surrounding the incident were unknown and authorities were on scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)

