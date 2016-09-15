Kempton Park man killed after being knocked by train

Paramedics have on Thursday confirmed the death of a man, believed to be 37 years old, who was killed after being knocked by a train in Kempton Park, on the East Rand.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing-Harduth said paramedics and government emergency medical services attended to the incident, which was close to the Pretoria and Van Riebeeck roads’ intersection.

Bodasing-Harduth said upon arrival, paramedics found the man lying near the train tracks, having sustained severe injuries to the head as well as injuries to left arm.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him. He was declared dead.”

Bodasing-Harduth said the exact details surrounding the incident were unknown and authorities were on scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)