The Ministry of Finance notes the suspension of the senior official at Sars that is reported in the media. National Treasury has not been formally informed yet [as at 13:25],” it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

This follows media reports that Makwakwa has been suspended. The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that a banking regulator flagged Makwakwa due to alleged strange payments into his bank account citing concerns that these payments may be related to criminal activity.

National Treasury said it had met with Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane and another senior official this week to discuss the matter.

“We are awaiting further information on the action that is to be taken by the senior management of Sars in this matter,” it said.

“National Treasury believes that public confidence and transparency are critical in order to be seen to be doing the right thing in this matter.”

Sars indicated that it would comment at an appropriate time.

Gordhan and Moyane have previously been at loggerheads over operations at Sars, after Moyane reportedly disobeyed orders to terminate a restructuring at the Revenue Service.

At the release of the preliminary revenue collection figures for the 2015/16 tax year, Gordhan said their relationship was a work in progress.

