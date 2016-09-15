SA man ‘murdered’ in Ghana

On Friday, Nicholas Udal’s life was horribly cut short abroad in Ghana, thousands of kilometres away from his family in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, Zululand Observer reports.

Evidence suggests 27-year-old Udal was poisoned in what appears to have been a robbery gone tragically wrong.

Hundreds of messages poured in on social media when news of his death on Friday was shared on Facebook by his dad, Gavin Udal.

“Nic had just arrived in Ghana from Mali to work on specialised drilling equipment,” Gavin said.

“On Friday after work, Nic and a colleague, Barry, went out for dinner and decided to play a game of pool, and while they were playing, their unattended drinks were spiked.”

Other patrons later found them unconscious in different areas of the restaurant.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital, which apparently did not have adequate equipment to help them.

“They were taken to another hospital, where they were placed on life support,” Gavin said.

But Udal did not make it.

– Caxton News Service