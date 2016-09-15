menu
Mashamaite to undergo surgery?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tefu Mashamaite with coach Stuart Baxter and CEO Stan Matthews as he is announced as the club's new signing during the SuperSport United emergency press conference at the SuperSport Old Building. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Mashamaite is set to meet Baxter on Thursday to discuss whether the defender should go under the knife or not.

SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that Tefu Mashamaite might need surgery to correct a knee injury.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain hasn’t played a single game for Matsatsantsa since agreeing on a transfer deal with the Pretoria outfit that saw him reunited with former coach Stuart Baxter.

“On my phone I have message from [Tefu] saying that he will come and meet me tomorrow [Thursday], he has met with the surgeon, and the surgeon wants to discuss an operation, or not an operation on a knee injury,” Baxter told MTNFootball.com

“We need to speak about it because many times if you don’t do anything, it can be okay, but many times you can rest for a week, and it will break down, rest another week and break down … and the season can disappear.

“We have to talk about what we are going to do as a strategy. Not the best timing, as we have Clayton Daniels down with a broken arm and a heavy concussion, and he won’t be available for a while,” Baxter concluded.

