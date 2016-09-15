Mashamaite to undergo surgery?

SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that Tefu Mashamaite might need surgery to correct a knee injury.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain hasn’t played a single game for Matsatsantsa since agreeing on a transfer deal with the Pretoria outfit that saw him reunited with former coach Stuart Baxter.

“On my phone I have message from [Tefu] saying that he will come and meet me tomorrow [Thursday], he has met with the surgeon, and the surgeon wants to discuss an operation, or not an operation on a knee injury,” Baxter told MTNFootball.com

“We need to speak about it because many times if you don’t do anything, it can be okay, but many times you can rest for a week, and it will break down, rest another week and break down … and the season can disappear.

“We have to talk about what we are going to do as a strategy. Not the best timing, as we have Clayton Daniels down with a broken arm and a heavy concussion, and he won’t be available for a while,” Baxter concluded.