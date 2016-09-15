WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Maumela Mahuwa, popularly known as Susan Muvhekwo on soapie Muvhango, is a woman of many talents. Don’t be fooled by her character as a humble wife to the chief of Thathe, because her dancing skills are a force to be reckoned with.

She acts, sings, and now, from a video posted on Facebook by Kay Webster, we know she can move, and what better song to dance to than Babes Wodumo’s Wololo?

Watch video below:

From the video, it seems she was at a formal event, and we think the DJs made a mistake of playing the hit song, as Mahuwa could not be held back from showing those people how VhaVenda do it.