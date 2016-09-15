menu
WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Citizen reporter
Maumela Mahuwa. Picture: Facebook

If you thought Mahuwa was anything like the conservative first wife on Muvhango, think again, because this woman can move.

Maumela Mahuwa, popularly known as Susan Muvhekwo on soapie Muvhango, is a woman of many talents. Don’t be fooled by her character as a humble wife to the chief of Thathe, because her dancing skills are a force to be reckoned with.

She acts, sings, and now, from a video posted on Facebook by Kay Webster, we know she can move, and what better song to dance to than Babes Wodumo’s Wololo?

Watch video below:

From the video, it seems she was at a formal event, and we think the DJs made a mistake of playing the hit song, as Mahuwa could not be held back from showing those people how VhaVenda do it.

 

