Pirates to investigate Ertugral and Gyimah altercation

A video of an argument that ensued between the Pirates coach and player at the Cape Town International Airport went viral on Wednesday morning as the team was travelling back to Johannesburg after their 2-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mbele said the club was aware of the incident and were trying to get all the facts to remedy the situation.

“We were made aware of an incident that took place at the airport. Obviously, even from the visual when you look through the video‚ it’s not particularly clear which individuals were involved‚” Mbele told Times Media.

“So from where we are, it’s important that we get the facts‚ from the technical team and also from the team security‚ just to be able to gather the facts and then be able to see where we would go from there.

“And obviously if we cannot get any joy we would involve the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) in Cape Town‚ or the members of the SA Police Service there.

“Once we’ve collected the facts then we would be able to see how we proceed with the matter.

“And obviously the disappointing part is that we should be celebrating a victory, and now we are involved in this unfortunate incident.”