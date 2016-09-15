Tbo Touch and Lesufi unite against high data costs

Former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) has started a #DataMustFall campaign, calling for network service providers to cut data costs, as they are “too expensive”.

Taking to Twitter, Tbo Touch has listed a number of reasons why he thought data should be affordable, saying South Africa was the only country in Africa that had high data costs.

Tbo Touch said the success of his campaign would enable every student to access textbooks online for those who could not afford it, while some would be able to stream lectures.

“Imagine watching your lecture on YouTube while downloading a textbook on Amazon.com,” he tweeted, also asking how a young entrepreneur was supposed to market their business “when the internet is the price of gold”.

The power of Data gives access to education,mentorship,skills training,financial assistance, job searching & recruit #datamustfall — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) September 15, 2016

He said he had asked Icasa chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga to intervene, asking him why South Africa had the “most expensive broadband in the world”, also revealing that he paid R9 000 for data monthly.

We are making progress I just got off the phone with Chair of Icasa Mr Mohlaloga, he promised a meeting this week #datamustfall — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) September 15, 2016

Tbo Touch went as far as sending Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut data costs if he wanted his vote and “pocket”, responding to a fan who asked him if Ramaphosa still had shares at MTN.

He, however, said there was no need for a march and had given all networks 30 days to make the change, and if they did not, “there’s Plan B already”.

All Networks have 30days to make a change! We will all move our subscription to the network that cares about its customers #datamustfall — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) September 14, 2016

His campaign gained support from celebrities such as D’Banj, designer David Tlale and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who tweeted he was in support of the campaign.

Tbo Touch said he trusted that his network for over 10 years would be the first to respond.

The DJ said the parliament ICT committee has invited him to speak on the campaign next week Thursday.