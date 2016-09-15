menu
National 15.9.2016 06:05 pm

Department wants schools declared national key points

African News Agency
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The Department of Basic Education wanted to have schools declared national key points to curb violence and destruction of property directed at school buildings.

This is according to report released by the South African Human Rights Commission on Thursday.

With the police too under-resourced to effectively respond and stop violence during protests, turning schools into national key points was seen as a possible effective deterrent.

” Such a declaration would help in ensuring that there are more personnel to manage the situation should the need arise, However, such a declaration would increase security costs,” the report on the impact of protests on schooling stated.

The report showed that Vuwani pupils in Limpopo were the most affected by protests in the wake of a long drawn-out community revolt against inclusion in a newly-planned municipality. At least 32,000 pupils in Vuwani were unable to attend classes after more that 29 schools were torched during the protests earlier this year.

READ MORE: Jeppe Boys High speaks out on ‘WTF’ teacher video

The other area that also suffered was Kuruman and surrounding villages in the Northern Cape, where learners were physically prevented from attending school in 2014 for four months. Fifty four schools were targeted by parents who demanded a 200 kilometre road be tarred road, leaving 16,000 pupils missing classes.

Commissioner Judith Cohen decried the ineffectiveness of Section 3 of the South African Schools Act, which proclaims that it was illegal for a parent to deny a child education, and such act was punishable by law. The commission recommended the review of the Act.

Vhudzani Secondary School in Vuwani. Picture: Steven Tau

Vhudzani Secondary School in Vuwani. Picture: Steven Tau

“The provisions in these laws are not used. It was found that very often the police who respond to such protests fail to take action against protesters who were acting in such a criminal manner. Questions need to be asked why the police do not always arrest and prosecute people acting in this manner…for perpetrators this shows there was no consequences against such acts.”

The commission recommended that the police prioritise the target of schools and treat them as priority crimes. It called on the department to create a national “public protest team”, together with the police, the Department of Co-operation Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), and come up with a plan to counter attacks on schools. All plans and information gathered should be shared with the National Planning Commission in the Presidency.

DBE director Faith Khumalo said the department welcomed the report. The department had solely faced the attacks on schools, which were very costly, she said.

“The costs are too high – they’re costly to the child’s education, on the serious issue of school infrastructure and the costly inconvenience for the surrounding communities because of the disruptions.”

The department was asked to get back to the commission by June 2017 and furnish a report on what it had done in terms of the recommendations.

Related Stories
SA Human Rights Commission concerned over treatment of black pupils 7.9.2016
Govt owes Emfuleni council R46m 5.9.2016
Stop the abuse of children’s rights 11.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

readers' choice

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions
National

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.