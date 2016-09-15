menu
National 15.9.2016 06:14 pm

MPs threaten to toyi-toyi over tampon tax

African News Agency
Image courtesy of Stock.xchnge

MPs were prepared to toyi-toyi to ensure that tax on sanitary towels and tampons was eliminated, Parliament’s multi-party Women’s Caucus said on Thursday.

“MPs indicated that they are so serious about the matter, they are prepared to protest (toyi-toyi) if necessary,” a statement from the parliamentary committee said.

The committee rejected proposals from National Treasury officials in a meeting on Wednesday that the rich may benefit more than the poor if sanitary products were exempted from VAT (value-added tax). The officials suggested that government departments should rather budget for sanitary pads and give them to the poor for free.

But MPs insisted South Africa should follow the example of many other countries which have zero-rated VAT on sanitary towels and tampons.

“Several MPs made it clear that menstruation and the need for sanitary products is not a luxury, but rather a necessity,” the statement said.

“They said women, irrespective of financial standing, should not be punished through taxation when purchasing sanitary products.”

