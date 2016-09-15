menu
National 15.9.2016 06:52 pm

Child shot in street gunfight

Virginia Keppler
Yeston Abrahams is in hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout in Eersterust, east of Pretoria.

Seven-year-old Yeston Abrahams and his three year old sister, Taylor, were playing a few steps from their kitchen door when the bullets started flying.

The seven-year grandson of an Anglican Church reverend was hit by a stray bullet in a shootout in Mabob in Eersterust, east of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Seven-year-old Yeston Abrahams and his three year old sister, Taylor, were playing a few steps from their kitchen door when the bullets started flying. The little boy was hit on the upper right side of his body. He is the grandchild of Reverend Patricia Ohlson.

The gunmen were shooting at soon-to-be-pastor Tavener Hartze in front of his house in Andrew Gordon Avenue. The motive for the failed hit is unknown. Hartze escaped unharmed. “It is by the grace of God that it was only a flesh wound. It could have been much worse,” Yeston’s mother, Karin, 39, said.

She was a few minutes away from home when she received the call telling her that her son had been shot. “We rushed him to MediCross in Silverton. He is extremely traumatised and is crying a lot,” she said. She said there were shootings every week in the area.

Concerned Parents Association chairperson Desiree Fisher said: “Following an appeal from several residents we, as the association, have liaised with the Eersterust station commander and requested the police and the Community Police Forum (CPF) hold an urgent meeting with the residents.”

Police spokesperson Constable Sam Shibambo said they have launched a manhunt for the shooters. The gunmen were driving in a maroon Opel Corsa when they opened fire. The vehicle, with several bullet holes in it, was later found at a house in Luluberg Avenue.

